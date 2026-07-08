Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2026 : PEP, SMPL, BYRN, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 3.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 16.82 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 8.55 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BYRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 205.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 58.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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