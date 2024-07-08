Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2024 : HELE, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 12.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HELE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 10.91 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BYRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -171.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is -1019.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.