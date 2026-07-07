Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 8, 2026 : LEVI, HELE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 16.34 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 132.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 9.80 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.