Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2026 : XOM, ABBV, CVX, LIN, ETN, ENB, CL, IMO, D, CCJ, CBOE, FTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/31/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 131.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 13.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.64. This value represents a 22.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.80. This value represents a 227.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 12.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.49. This value represents a 9.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.57 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 4.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 27.11 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 8.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 25.89 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 3.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 24.54 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. IMO reported earnings of $1.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 123.13%.IMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -15.57%. Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 2.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year D has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 19.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cameco Corporation (CCJ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 49.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCJ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCJ is 63.11 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.45. CBOE reported earnings of $2.46 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 40.24%.Fortis Inc. (FTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FTS is 22.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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