Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2025 : MA, ABBV, SPGI, KKR, SNY, CMCSA, ICE, SO, BMY, RACE, CI, HWM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/31/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.05. This value represents a 12.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 35.12 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 9.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 15.99 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.25. This value represents a 5.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 31.15 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 13.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 33.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 3.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 7.62 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 16.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 26.39 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 14.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 22.24 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 45.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 7.40 vs. an industry ratio of 1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 4.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 49.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.14. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 9.84 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 29.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 54.05 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





