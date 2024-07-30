Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2024 : MA, TMUS, BA, KKR, ADP, MO, TT, MAR, HUM, JCI, HES, KHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/31/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.51. This value represents a 21.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 30.97 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 22.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TMUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 19.67 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.68. This value represents a 104.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -81.69 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 53.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 29.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 27.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 3.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 14.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 31.63 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marriott International (MAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 10.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 24.94 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.89. This value represents a 34.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 24.10 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 4.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 19.36 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



Hess Corporation (HES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 281.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HES is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 7.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.





