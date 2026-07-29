Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 30, 2026 : MA, BMY, MO, SNY, SO, TT, KKR, VLO, PWR, ICE, EPD, CI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.77. This value represents a 14.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 28.70 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 8.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 10.03 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 9.18 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 9.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 21.13 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.27. This value represents a 10.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 31.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 27.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 18.53 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $9.87. This value represents a 332.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.03. This value represents a 34.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PWR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PWR is 45.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 1.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 19.07 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.58. This value represents a 5.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 9.91 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





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