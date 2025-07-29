Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 30, 2025 : ADP, AMRN, UBS, TT, MO, ITW, AEP, VRT, GRMN, VRSK, ETR, GEHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 6.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.38%. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMRN is -6.66 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 105.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 17.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.76. This value represents a 13.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 36.57 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 4.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 0.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 25.24 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 1.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 18.42 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 23.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 40.04 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 24.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GRMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 29.66 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 1.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 41.76 vs. an industry ratio of 54.50.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 2.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 22.28 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 9.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEHC is 19.34 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





