Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 30, 2024 : PG, MRK, PFE, SPGI, AMT, ITW, ECL, EPD, PYPL, PSX, AEP, PEG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 25.82 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 204.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 32.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.67. This value represents a 17.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 34.25 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 0.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 1.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 24.41 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 33.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ECL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 37.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 11.05 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 15.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 34.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 8.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 17.25 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 8.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 20.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





