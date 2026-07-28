Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2026 : PG, APH, VRT, GD, ADP, JCI, AON, BSX, CVE, ETR, ODFL, GRMN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 4.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 46.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 30.65 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 50.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 45.08 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.95. This value represents a 5.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 23.36 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 14.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 23.01 vs. an industry ratio of 142.60.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 25.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 29.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.77. This value represents a 8.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 19.23 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 13.59 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 236.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVE is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 10.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ETR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 25.85 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 19.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ODFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 40.79 vs. an industry ratio of 42.80.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 4.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 25.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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