Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2025 : PG, UNH, AZN, MRK, BA, SPOT, AMT, RCL, ECL, UPS, PYPL, JCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 2.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 23.35 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.84. This value represents a 28.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 13.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 10.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 11.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.54. This value represents a 46.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -86.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 48.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 10.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 22.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.10. This value represents a 27.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is 22.73 vs. an industry ratio of -22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 13.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ECL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 36.23 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 12.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 9.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 15.29 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 12.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 31.12 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





