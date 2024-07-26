Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2024 : MCD, ON, RVTY, CNA, AMG, ARLP, IART, HOPE, BMRC, OIS, CIVB, PROV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 2.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 20.87 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 30.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 16.80 vs. an industry ratio of -83.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 6.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RVTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 24.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 7.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 9.62 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.60. This value represents a 3.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMG is 8.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 31.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 6.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 12.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 361.16% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IART is 10.41 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 13.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 32.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 23.68 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OIS is 23.65 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CIVB is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 11.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PROV is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.