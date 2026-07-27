Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 28, 2026 : KO, BA, SPGI, GLW, UPS, ITW, RCL, SHW, AMT, ECL, HLT, PCAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 5.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 25.23 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 72.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -634.91 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.49. This value represents a 1.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corning Incorporated (GLW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GLW is 46.12 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 8.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 24.89 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.97. This value represents a 9.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is 16.98 vs. an industry ratio of -213.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.56. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 26.95 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 1.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 15.64 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 10.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 32.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 4.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 35.99 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 2.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PCAR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 23.36 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.





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