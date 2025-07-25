Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 28, 2025 : EPD, RVTY, FMX, RITM, ARLP, NGD, BOH, BFST, ALRS, BMRC, BWFG, PROV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 1.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 11.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 6.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RVTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 21.16 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 51.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FMX is 20.60 vs. an industry ratio of -26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RITM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RITM is 5.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 22.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of -58.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



New Gold Inc. (NGD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. NGD reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 400.00%. In the past year NGD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 20.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 15.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 1.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BFST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BFST is 9.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 80.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALRS is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 16.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 521.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWFG Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BWFG is 9.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PROV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PROV is 15.98 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





