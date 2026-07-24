Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 27, 2026 : AZN, BOH, ARLP, KOF, HOPE, LKFN, HBT, NBN, BMRC, PERF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 14.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -51.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 16.46 vs. an industry ratio of -12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 37.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 14.39 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -9.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 9.79 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 26.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KOF is 15.23 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 11.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 2.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LKFN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 14.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 17.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Northeast Bank (NBN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for NBN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 79.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 12.80 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Perfect Corp. (PERF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PERF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PERF is 32.17 vs. an industry ratio of 153.60.





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