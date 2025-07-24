Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2025 : HCA, AON, CHTR, PSX, FCNCA, CNC, BAH, SAIA, AN, OMF, LEA, GNTX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.19. This value represents a 12.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 13.96 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 16.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.32 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $10.05. This value represents a 18.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 10.07 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 29.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 29.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $39.08. This value represents a 23.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FCNCA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCNCA is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 71.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 8.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 5.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 18.15 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Saia, Inc. (SAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 37.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIA is 33.15 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoNation, Inc. (AN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.70. This value represents a 17.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AN is 10.82 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 22.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OMF is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Lear Corporation (LEA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 10.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEA is 8.94 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.





