Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2024 : ABBV, AZN, UNP, HON, RTX, SNY, NOC, CARR, VLO, KDP, RCL, PCG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 12.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 16.09 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 10.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 19.55 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 5.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 21.50 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 8.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.17 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 19.44 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 7.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 12.18 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.95. This value represents a 11.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 17.90 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 6.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CARR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CARR is 23.95 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 51.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 16.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 52.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RCL is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PCG is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





