Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 24, 2026 : AXP, NEE, VZ, HCA, CNI, SLB, THC, CHTR, BAH, LW, FLG, GNTX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.41. This value represents a 8.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 19.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 22.24 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 4.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 8.89 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $7.57. This value represents a 10.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HCA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of -16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 2.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 22.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SLB Limited (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 31.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 18.92 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.08. This value represents a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for THC is 11.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $9.96. This value represents a 8.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 3.13 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 0.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 28.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 16.84 vs. an industry ratio of 1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flagstar Bank, N.A. (FLG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 142.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FLG is 34.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 12.14 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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