Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 24, 2025 : HON, UNP, BX, AMP, NDAQ, LHX, KDP, VLO, WAB, TSCO, DOV, CNP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 22.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 5.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 19.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 35.36 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $9.00. This value represents a 5.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 14.29 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 15.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 27.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 23.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 25.23 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 8.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of -25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 35.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 23.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 11.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 24.19 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 1.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TSCO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSCO is 28.22 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dover Corporation (DOV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 1.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOV is 20.25 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNP is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30.





