Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 24, 2024 : TMO, NEE, T, BSX, FI, GD, APH, CME, ROP, TEL, ODFL, OTIS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.12. This value represents a 0.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 25.26 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 5.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 21.44 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 8.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 9.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.8%. Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 15.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 18.25 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.30. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GD had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 20.03 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 39.43 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 20.46 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.46. This value represents a 8.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 31.73 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 5.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 20.39 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 9.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ODFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 33.10 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 11.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 25.64 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





