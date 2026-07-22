Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2026 : RTX, TMUS, TMO, TTE, UNP, LMT, BX, FCX, CMCSA, NSC, HON, ARGX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 6.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 27.99 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 11.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 18.12 vs. an industry ratio of -7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.71. This value represents a 6.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 21.07 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TotalEnergies SE (TTE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.07. This value represents a 95.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTE is 8.02 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 5.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 23.23 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.22. This value represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 16.95 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 21.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 23.34 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 22.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 6.84 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 1.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 27.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 67.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 28.03 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



argenx SE (ARGX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.13. This value represents a 63.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARGX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARGX is 33.22 vs. an industry ratio of -13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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