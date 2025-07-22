Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2025 : T, NEE, GEV, BSX, TMO, APH, CME, FI, MCO, GD, FCX, HLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 13.49 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 5.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 125.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -25.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEV is 76.68 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 16.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 35.66 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.22. This value represents a 2.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 18.13 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 53.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 38.55 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.90. This value represents a 13.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 24.80 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 13.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.44. This value represents a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 36.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.59. This value represents a 10.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 19.83 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 25.68 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 6.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 34.24 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





