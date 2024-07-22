News & Insights

Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2024 : CMCSA, PCAR, ONB, MMYT, FELE, IRDM, NWBI, SASR, PEBO, DCOM, KNSA, ACI

July 22, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. CMCSA reported earnings of $1.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1.77%.PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. PCAR reported earnings of $2.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.73%.Old National Bancorp (ONB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. ONB reported earnings of $0.54 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.52%.MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. MMYT reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -60.87%.Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. FELE reported earnings of $1.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.57%.Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. IRDM reported earnings of $-0.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -179.17%.Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. NWBI reported earnings of $0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.81%.Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. SASR reported earnings of $0.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -25.00%.Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. PEBO reported earnings of $0.83 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 2.41%.Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. DCOM reported earnings of $0.68 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -47.06%.Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. KNSA reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 350.00%.Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. ACI reported earnings of $0.89 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -29.21%.

