Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 22, 2026 : PM, GEV, T, CME, MCO, TEL, WAB, NTRS, TDY, OTIS, PHM, RCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/22/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 6.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 23.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 69.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GEV is 71.66 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 9.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 1.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -0.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 20.12 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.23. This value represents a 18.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 30.21 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity plc (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 25.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 17.96 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 15.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 24.23 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 25.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 16.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.78. This value represents a 11.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TDY is 26.00 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OTIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -2.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 17.66 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70.



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 21.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PHM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PHM is 12.38 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The diversified company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 3.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RCI is 10.37 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





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