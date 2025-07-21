Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 22, 2025 : KO, PM, RTX, DHR, LMT, SHW, NOC, GM, PCAR, MSCI, DHI, EFX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 1.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 23.52 vs. an industry ratio of -25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 16.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 23.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 2.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 25.55 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 4.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 24.68 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.49. This value represents a 8.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.76. This value represents a 1.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 28.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.71. This value represents a 5.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 19.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 5.69 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 39.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 16.55 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



MSCI Inc. (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.14. This value represents a 13.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 34.16 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 28.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 11.52 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 5.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 34.53 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.