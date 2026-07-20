Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 21, 2026 : SCHW, DHR, MRSH, MMM, NOC, GM, MSCI, DHI, HAL, NVS, KEY, SYF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 34.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 16.25 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 24.12 vs. an industry ratio of -18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh (MRSH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MRSH is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 5.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 18.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.84. This value represents a 3.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 18.66 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.13. This value represents a 23.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 5.91 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70.



MSCI Inc. (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.89. This value represents a 17.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 31.69 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 11.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 14.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 1.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novartis AG (NVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NVS is 17.57 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 12.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 16.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 7.88 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.





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