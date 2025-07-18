Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 21, 2025 : VZ, ROP, RYAAY, DPZ, CLF, DX, PFBC, HBT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 2.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 8.75 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 7.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 27.44 vs. an industry ratio of 41.40.



Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 119.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAAY is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.93. This value represents a 2.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DPZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 26.36 vs. an industry ratio of -66.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 709.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is -5.13 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 508.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DX is 6.39 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Preferred Bank (PFBC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 2.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PFBC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFBC is 9.68 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 10.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





