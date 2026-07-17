Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 20, 2026 : RYAAY, DPZ, AMC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 28.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RYAAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAAY is 14.95 vs. an industry ratio of -14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.09. This value represents a 7.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 17.46 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMC is -5.91 vs. an industry ratio of -15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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