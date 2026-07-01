Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 2, 2026 : LNN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/02/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 20.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 23.85 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.





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