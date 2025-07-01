Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 2, 2025 : UNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 3.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 23.71 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.