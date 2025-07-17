Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 18, 2025 : AXP, SCHW, MMM, TFC, SLB, HBAN, RF, ALLY, ALV, CMA, VBTX, SIFY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.86. This value represents a 10.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 20.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 49.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 20.60 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 4.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 20.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 1.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 11.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 14.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 10.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 19.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 11.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 10.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 12.85 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 19.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 12.04 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 5.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VBTX is 14.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is -278.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.





