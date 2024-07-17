Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 18, 2024 : ABT, MMC, BX, CTAS, DHI, MTB, NVS, TXT, DPZ, KEY, SNA, CBSH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 22.23 vs. an industry ratio of -29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 8.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 25.22 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 29.34 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 14.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 48.49 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 11.35 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.50. This value represents a 31.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MTB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Novartis AG (NVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 2.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVS is 15.12 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Textron Inc. (TXT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 2.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TXT is 15.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 20.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DPZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 30.56 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 14.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.94. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNA is 14.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 7.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 16.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





