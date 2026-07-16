Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2026 : TRV, TFC, FITB, RF, ALV, SPFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/17/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.16. This value represents a 20.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 11.63 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 18.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 11.71 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 8.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FITB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 14.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 11.67 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SPFI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -3.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPFI is 11.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.





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