Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2025 : GE, TSM, ABT, PEP, MMC, CTAS, ELV, USB, TRV, FITB, NVS, CFG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 19.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 47.69 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 60.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 24.99 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 9.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 25.48 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 10.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 17.00 vs. an industry ratio of -24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 10.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 22.08 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 7.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 48.57 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $9.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 9.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 10.63 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.55. This value represents a 41.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 198.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 1.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 12.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Novartis AG (NVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 20.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVS is 13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CFG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 12.45 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





