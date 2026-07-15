Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2026 : TSM, UNH, GE, ABT, PLD, USB, STT, CFG, CBSH, MAN, IIIN, BSVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.87. This value represents a 56.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 27.23 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.87. This value represents a 19.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 23.12 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 12.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 47.23 vs. an industry ratio of -43.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 1.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 16.23 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 4.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 15.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 12.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.30. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 14.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 35.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 8.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ManpowerGroup (MAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAN is 10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The steel (specialty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 42.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IIIN is 22.48 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 11.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





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