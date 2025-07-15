Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2025 : JNJ, BAC, ASML, MS, GS, PGR, PLD, PNC, MTB, FHN, CBSH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 5.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 14.74 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 3.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.94. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 29.36 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 6.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 16.90 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.43. This value represents a 9.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 16.15 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.30. This value represents a 62.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 14.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 5.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 19.18 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.56. This value represents a 7.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 13.07 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.04. This value represents a 6.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 12.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 12.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 4.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





