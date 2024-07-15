News & Insights

Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 16, 2024 : MBWM, ANGO, BAC, MS, PNC, STT, UNH

July 15, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. MBWM reported earnings of $1.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.87%.AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. ANGO reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1050.00%.Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. BAC reported earnings of $0.88 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -10.23%.Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. MS reported earnings of $1.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.87%.PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. PNC reported earnings of $3.36 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -10.71%.State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. STT reported earnings of $2.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.37%.UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $6.65. UNH reported earnings of $6.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 8.31%.

