Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 15, 2026 : ASML, JNJ, MS, BLK, PGR, BNY, PNC, ELV, CTAS, MTB, FHN, CAG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $7.98. This value represents a 75.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 47.13 vs. an industry ratio of 42.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 2.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 22.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 35.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 18.45 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $12.72. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.58. This value represents a 6.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -20.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 13.55 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 13.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BNY is 16.92 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.51. This value represents a 17.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $6.18. This value represents a 30.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 15.83 vs. an industry ratio of -19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 13.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 37.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.66. This value represents a 8.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 12.89 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 15.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 8.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.





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