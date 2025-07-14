Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 15, 2025 : JPM, WFC, BLK, C, BK, STT, ERIC, ACI, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.51. This value represents a 2.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 15.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $10.78. This value represents a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 23.71 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 5.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 15.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 13.70 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 9.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 1100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 13.86 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 19.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ACI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 11.24 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 116.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 123.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -32.14 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.





