Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 14, 2026 : JPM, BAC, GS, WFC, C, FAST, ERIC, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.52. This value represents a 11.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 14.74 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 26.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 13.23 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $14.47. This value represents a 32.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 17.46 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 12.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 12.49 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 38.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FAST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 37.49 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ERIC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 17.73 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 266.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -55.61 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.