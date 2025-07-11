Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 14, 2025 : FAST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FAST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 39.96 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





