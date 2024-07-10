Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 11, 2024 : PEP, DAL, CAG, MEI, BSVN, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 2.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 19.87 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 11.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 7.21 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is -22.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BSVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -17.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 7.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 20.29 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





