Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 10, 2025 : DAL, CAG, SMPL, BYRN, HELE, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 14.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 3.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 8.86 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 17.61 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BYRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 91.91 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 7.49 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 63.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 39.05 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





