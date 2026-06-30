Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 1, 2026 : GIS, FDS, MSM, UNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/01/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 10.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -13.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 10.64 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.44. This value represents a 3.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 13.23 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 17.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 26.76 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 11.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 36.61 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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