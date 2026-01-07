Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 8, 2026 : RPM, SNX, AYI, CMC, SMPL, NEOG, LNN, HELE, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 2.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -32.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 18.98 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.49. This value represents a 20.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 12.25 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Acuity Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.17. This value represents a 13.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 20.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 98.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 45.50.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 24.70 vs. an industry ratio of 31.50.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 7.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 19.85 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 39.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 6.72 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 34.27 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





