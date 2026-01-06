Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 7, 2026 : ACI, MSM, UNF, APOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/07/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 7.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 8.59 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 10.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 20.14 vs. an industry ratio of 64.50.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 14.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 27.95 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 13.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 10.07 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





