Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 30, 2026 : XOM, CVX, AXP, VZ, REGN, AON, CL, CNI, APD, IMO, SOFI, CHTR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 0.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 19.80 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 30.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 23.54 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.55. This value represents a 16.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 23.18 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 3.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.28. This value represents a 16.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 21.50 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.76. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 23.22 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 18.21 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 6.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. IMO reported earnings of $1.69 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -19.53%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.03%. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 140.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SOFI is 66.49 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $10.40. This value represents a 2.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 4.97 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.





