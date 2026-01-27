Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 28, 2026 : ASML, APH, GEV, DHR, T, PGR, SBUX, ADP, GD, ELV, GLW, MSCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $9.01. This value represents a 23.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASML missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 48.44 vs. an industry ratio of 50.50.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 69.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 47.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.03. This value represents a 75.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEV is 90.61 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 3.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 30.39 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 14.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.44. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 11.56 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 41.17 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 9.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 23.62 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.11. This value represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 23.62 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 19.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 12.57 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corning Incorporated (GLW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 22.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLW is 37.83 vs. an industry ratio of 169.90.



MSCI Inc. (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.62. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 34.44 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





