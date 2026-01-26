Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 27, 2026 : UNH, RTX, BA, NEE, UNP, HCA, NOC, UPS, GM, PCAR, ROP, SYY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 69.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 21.86 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 5.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 31.60 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 93.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -26.38 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.90. This value represents a 0.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 19.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $7.36. This value represents a 18.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.00. This value represents a 9.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 24.20 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 19.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 15.49 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 7.74 vs. an industry ratio of -143.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 36.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 24.35 vs. an industry ratio of -143.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.14. This value represents a 6.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 20.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 4.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SYY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 16.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





