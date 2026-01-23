Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 26, 2026 : RYAAY, STLD, BOH, LKFN, HBT, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 37.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RYAAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAAY is 14.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 26.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of 47.60.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 16.45 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 10.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LKFN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 11.42 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 34.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 17.52 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





